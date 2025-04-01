BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Bought by NEOS Investment Management LLC

NEOS Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 28.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,183 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in BorgWarner during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR acquired a new stake in BorgWarner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in BorgWarner in the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,939 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Price Performance

Shares of BWA opened at $28.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.21. BorgWarner Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.65 and a fifty-two week high of $38.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.79.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 2.40%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Insider Activity

In other BorgWarner news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total transaction of $407,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 259,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,820,789.60. The trade was a 4.95 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.79, for a total value of $690,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,125,976.90. This represents a 38.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,347,701 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BWA. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Cowen cut BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on BorgWarner from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. BNP Paribas raised BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on BorgWarner from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.06.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

