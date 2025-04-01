UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Sells 587 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 32.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 587 shares during the quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 81.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 148.6% during the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 104.5% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 157.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total value of $135,944.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 58,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,253,808. This represents a 0.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,926 shares of company stock worth $1,461,774. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BURL shares. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $334.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Burlington Stores from $344.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.20.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores Price Performance

BURL stock opened at $238.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $252.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $266.12. The stock has a market cap of $15.07 billion, a PE ratio of 32.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.73. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $174.64 and a one year high of $298.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $4.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.32. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 47.52%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. On average, analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Burlington Stores Profile

(Free Report)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BURL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.