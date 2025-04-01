Norges Bank Invests $164.57 Million in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,004,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,574,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in ON during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ON in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ON by 148.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in ON by 1,446.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. 36.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ON Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:ONON opened at $43.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.68. On Holding AG has a 12 month low of $29.84 and a 12 month high of $64.05. The firm has a market cap of $27.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of ON in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of ON in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Citigroup started coverage on ON in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Hsbc Global Res raised ON from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on ON from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.90.

ON Company Profile

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products such as footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, and all-day activities. It sells its products worldwide through independent retailers and global distributors, its own online presence, and its own high-end stores.

