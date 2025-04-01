SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHE) Stock Position Increased by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHE – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,488 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF were worth $4,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 104,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,044,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF Price Performance

SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF stock opened at $114.13 on Tuesday. SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF has a 12-month low of $100.40 and a 12-month high of $123.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.10 million, a PE ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.46.

About SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF

The SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF (SHE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US large- and mid-sized companies promoting gender diversity whilst exhibiting a relatively high proportion of women throughout all levels of their organizations.

