Blair William & Co. IL Acquires Shares of 117,529 Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr Nov (NYSEARCA:ZNOV)

Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr Nov (NYSEARCA:ZNOV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 117,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,950,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ZNOV. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr Nov in the 4th quarter valued at $1,909,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr Nov in the fourth quarter valued at $501,000. IFG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr Nov in the fourth quarter valued at about $377,000. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr Nov during the fourth quarter worth about $325,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr Nov during the fourth quarter worth about $263,000.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr Nov Stock Performance

Shares of ZNOV stock opened at $25.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.25. Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr Nov has a 52-week low of $24.89 and a 52-week high of $26.55.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr Nov Company Profile

The Innovator 1 Yr November (ZNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to track the return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), to a cap, with 100% downside hedge over a one year outcome period. The actively managed fund holds FLEX options to obtain exposure ZNOV was launched on Oct 31, 2024 and is issued by Innovator.

