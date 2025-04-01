UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd reduced its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 37.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Twilio were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Twilio in the third quarter worth $253,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Twilio by 151.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 43,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after buying an additional 26,062 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Twilio by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 4,970 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 61,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 3,514 shares during the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $142.00 price target (up from $94.00) on shares of Twilio in a report on Friday, January 24th. Baird R W upgraded Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Twilio from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Twilio from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.35.

Twilio Stock Performance

NYSE TWLO opened at $98.20 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $120.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.24. The firm has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.47. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.51 and a twelve month high of $151.95. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.77). Twilio had a negative net margin of 2.45% and a positive return on equity of 1.38%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total value of $743,979.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,476,480.50. The trade was a 4.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 10,834 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.58, for a total value of $1,230,525.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,823,806.18. The trade was a 4.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,277 shares of company stock worth $2,441,324 in the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Twilio Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

Featured Stories

