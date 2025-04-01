BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Stake Raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,571,996 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,322 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $229,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 3rd quarter worth about $828,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 129.0% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 38,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after acquiring an additional 21,957 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 278.6% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 53,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,822,000 after purchasing an additional 39,713 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter worth approximately $307,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1,462.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 54,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,843,000 after purchasing an additional 50,738 shares in the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Performance

BJ opened at $114.29 on Tuesday. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.81 and a 12-month high of $118.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 35.41%. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BJ. Barclays upped their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $102.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $87.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Wholesale Club currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.71.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BJ’s Wholesale Club

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP William C. Werner sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total value of $2,208,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,456,716.28. This represents a 38.98 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Allan Steele sold 11,813 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.59, for a total transaction of $1,270,960.67. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,619,924.09. This trade represents a 32.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Profile

(Free Report)

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.