Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Shares Sold by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,681 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 806 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nutanix by 2,612.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Nutanix by 123.1% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Nutanix by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Nutanix during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Nutanix by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 85.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NTNX. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Nutanix from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Northland Capmk upgraded Nutanix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Nutanix from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Nutanix from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Nutanix from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nutanix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.79.

Nutanix Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $69.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a PE ratio of -199.46, a P/E/G ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.04. Nutanix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.35 and a fifty-two week high of $79.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.49.

Insider Transactions at Nutanix

In other news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 95,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $6,709,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 540,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,832,410. This represents a 15.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Groen Max Pieter De sold 5,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total transaction of $409,805,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,354,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,988,924.32. The trade was a 32.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,610,886 shares of company stock worth $417,646,356. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nutanix Profile

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other Americas. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure.

