Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.75.

STNG has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers Price Performance

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 5,092 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 2.1% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 12,103 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 75.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 610 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 929 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 204.1% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 599 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

STNG opened at $37.60 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.95 and a 200 day moving average of $52.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Scorpio Tankers has a 52-week low of $37.14 and a 52-week high of $84.67.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The shipping company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.08). Scorpio Tankers had a net margin of 53.76% and a return on equity of 18.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Scorpio Tankers will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

Scorpio Tankers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is presently 12.27%.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oi and refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 21, 2024, its fleet consisted of 110 owned and leases financed tanker, including 39 LR2, 57 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 8.1 years.

