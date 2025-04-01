Brokerages Set Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) PT at $111.25

Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $111.25.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BIDU. Nomura Securities downgraded Baidu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Nomura cut Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Baidu in a report on Saturday, March 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Baidu in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Baidu from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th.

Get Baidu alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on BIDU

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Baidu Trading Down 1.4 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Baidu in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Baidu by 88.5% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Baidu during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Baidu during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000.

Shares of Baidu stock opened at $92.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.47. Baidu has a 12-month low of $77.20 and a 12-month high of $116.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.49.

Baidu Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.