BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDY) Short Interest Update

BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 197,000 shares, a decrease of 28.2% from the February 28th total of 274,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,648,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

BYD Stock Down 2.6 %

BYDDY stock opened at $101.33 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.74. BYD has a 12-month low of $50.00 and a 12-month high of $109.20. The company has a market cap of $150.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.27, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.33.

Get BYD alerts:

BYD (OTCMKTS:BYDDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 24th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.04. BYD had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $37.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.49 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that BYD will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

BYD Company Profile

BYD Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in automobiles and batteries business in the People’s Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Mobile Handset Components, Assembly Service and Other Products; and Automobiles and Related Products and Other Products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BYD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BYD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.