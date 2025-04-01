AIA Group Ltd Buys New Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

AIA Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 16,080 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,846,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 121.6% in the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 164 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 113.1% during the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Melius upgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on Boeing from $208.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Boeing from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Melius Research raised shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.68.

Boeing Trading Down 1.5 %

BA stock opened at $170.66 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $173.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.28. The company has a market capitalization of $128.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 1.53. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $137.03 and a 52 week high of $196.95.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($5.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($4.30). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.47) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Boeing

In other Boeing news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 3,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total value of $570,799.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,471,596.97. The trade was a 14.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

