Calbee, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBCFF) Short Interest Update

Calbee, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBCFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 491,000 shares, a decline of 22.7% from the February 28th total of 635,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Calbee Stock Performance

CBCFF stock opened at $23.00 on Tuesday. Calbee has a 12 month low of $20.52 and a 12 month high of $23.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.00.

About Calbee

Calbee, Inc engages in the production and sale of snacks and other food products in Japan, North America, Greater China, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and internationally. It offers potato-based, flour-based, corn-and bean-based, and other food snacks, as well as wheat, cereals, and granola. The company markets its products under the Potato Chips, JagaRico, Harvest Snaps, Honey Butter Chip, Kappa Ebisen, Seabrook, Sapporo Potato, Sayaendo, Jagabee, and the Frugra brands.

