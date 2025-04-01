C&C Group plc (OTCMKTS:CGPZF) Short Interest Down 28.4% in March

C&C Group plc (OTCMKTS:CGPZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decrease of 28.4% from the February 28th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

C&C Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CGPZF opened at $1.68 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.90. C&C Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.58 and a fifty-two week high of $2.18.

Get C&C Group alerts:

About C&C Group

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes beer, cider, wine, spirits, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, Magners, Orchard Pig, Heverlee, 5 Lamps, Fête, Blackthorn, Seven Summits, Dowd's Lane, Chaplin & Cork's, Celedonia Best, and Addlestones brand name.

Receive News & Ratings for C&C Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C&C Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.