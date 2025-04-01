C&C Group plc (OTCMKTS:CGPZF) Short Interest Down 28.4% in March

C&C Group plc (OTCMKTS:CGPZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decrease of 28.4% from the February 28th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.
C&C Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:CGPZF opened at $1.68 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.90. C&C Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.58 and a fifty-two week high of $2.18.
