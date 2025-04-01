Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BMBLF) Short Interest Update

Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BMBLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 668,400 shares, a drop of 16.9% from the February 28th total of 804,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 607.6 days.

Brambles Stock Up 0.2 %

BMBLF stock opened at $13.04 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.63 and its 200 day moving average is $12.46. Brambles has a 52 week low of $8.90 and a 52 week high of $14.13.

About Brambles

Brambles Limited operates as a supply-chain logistics company. It operates through CHEP North America and Latin America; CHEP Europe, Middle East, Africa and India; and CHEP Australia, New Zealand and Asia, excluding India segments. The company engages in the pooling of unit-load equipment and associated services, focusing on the outsourced management of pallets, crates, and containers.

