Benchmark (LON:BMK) Stock Price Down 18.8% – Time to Sell?

Benchmark Holdings plc (LON:BMK – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 18.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 20.40 ($0.26) and last traded at GBX 20.80 ($0.27). 447,125 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 111% from the average session volume of 212,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 25.60 ($0.33).

Benchmark Trading Down 18.8 %

The company has a market cap of £154.18 million, a P/E ratio of -3.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -19.62 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 26.95 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 32.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.02.

Get Benchmark alerts:

Benchmark (LON:BMK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported GBX (5.99) (($0.08)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Benchmark had a negative return on equity of 16.05% and a negative net margin of 43.67%. On average, analysts predict that Benchmark Holdings plc will post 0.9566873 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Benchmark Company Profile

Benchmark’s mission is to enable aquaculture producers to improve their sustainability and profitability.We bring together biology and technology to develop innovative products which improve yield, quality and animal health and welfare for our customers. We do this by improving the genetic make-up, health and nutrition of their stock – from broodstock and hatchery through to nursery and grow out.

Benchmark has a broad portfolio of products and solutions, including salmon eggs, live feed (artemia), diets and probiotics and sea lice treatments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Benchmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benchmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.