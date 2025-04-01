FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. Takes $289,000 Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:FDEC)

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:FDEC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 6,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Encompass More Asset Management raised its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Encompass More Asset Management now owns 5,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $244,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December Stock Performance

BATS:FDEC opened at $43.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $988.45 million, a PE ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.47. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December has a fifty-two week low of $40.08 and a fifty-two week high of $45.95.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (FDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FDEC was launched on Dec 18, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

