Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP cut its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 19.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,604,337 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 867,848 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Chevron were worth $522,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wallace Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 4,672 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Chevron by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 15,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on Chevron from $195.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.13.

Chevron Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $167.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $294.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.08. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $135.37 and a 52-week high of $168.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.80.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.36). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 8.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 70.37%.

Insider Activity

In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 9,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $1,422,062.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,192.50. This represents a 89.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

