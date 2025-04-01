Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Acquires 302 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Atmos Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of EEM stock opened at $43.70 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.88. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $39.39 and a 12 month high of $47.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 0.72.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

