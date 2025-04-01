Wellington Management Group LLP Has $465.28 Million Holdings in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,734,743 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,490 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.13% of Acadia Healthcare worth $465,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 1,342.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 460.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period.

Acadia Healthcare Trading Up 0.7 %

ACHC opened at $30.32 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.87 and its 200-day moving average is $44.50. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.38. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.61 and a 1-year high of $82.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ACHC. StockNews.com cut Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $64.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $50.00 to $44.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Acadia Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.19.

Acadia Healthcare Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

