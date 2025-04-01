O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $9.26 Million Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 30.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,083 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $9,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Knuff & Co LLC increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 1,309.3% during the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SCHW. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.33.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $78.38 on Tuesday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $61.01 and a 12-month high of $84.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.56. The firm has a market cap of $142.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 30.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 36.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Arun Sarin sold 8,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.82, for a total value of $699,397.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,523,242.94. This trade represents a 31.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Walter W. Bettinger sold 464,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total value of $38,057,761.39. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 827,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,770,450.07. The trade was a 35.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 509,701 shares of company stock valued at $41,641,353 over the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Further Reading

