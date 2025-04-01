Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Sells 40 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. decreased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VHT. O Dell Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Eastern Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $264.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31 and a beta of 0.74. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $250.07 and a twelve month high of $289.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $268.24 and its 200 day moving average is $269.02.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a $0.9396 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

