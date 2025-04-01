Wellington Management Group LLP Has $504.74 Million Stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Wellington Management Group LLP cut its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 22.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 853,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 251,196 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $504,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $454,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 2,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $844,000. DnB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 185.4% in the fourth quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 22,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,273,000 after purchasing an additional 14,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,035,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

Shares of MPWR opened at $579.98 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $636.20 and its 200-day moving average is $695.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.03. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $546.71 and a fifty-two week high of $959.64.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.01 by ($0.84). Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 80.95% and a return on equity of 20.36%. Analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $1.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 16.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup began coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $710.00 to $665.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $800.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $851.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monolithic Power Systems

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.98, for a total value of $4,913,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,242,209.70. The trade was a 30.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

