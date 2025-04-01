Wellington Management Group LLP Cuts Stake in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,569,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 551,960 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.06% of Ryder System worth $403,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of R. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ryder System by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 7,894 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Ryder System by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 344 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Ryder System by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Ryder System by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 362 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on R. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Ryder System from $160.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. StockNews.com cut Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Ryder System from $176.00 to $174.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.00.

Ryder System Price Performance

Ryder System stock opened at $143.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.31. Ryder System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.88 and a 12 month high of $171.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.23.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The transportation company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.06. Ryder System had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 17.23%. Equities analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post 13.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryder System Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.22%.

Ryder System Profile

(Free Report)

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding R? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.