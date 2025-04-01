Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Acquires 135,969 Shares of Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its holdings in Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Free Report) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 972,293 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 135,969 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in Enliven Therapeutics were worth $21,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ELVN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Enliven Therapeutics by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,975,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,452,000 after buying an additional 55,283 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enliven Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $367,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Enliven Therapeutics by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Enliven Therapeutics by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 261,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,892,000 after purchasing an additional 6,611 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Enliven Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of ELVN opened at $19.68 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $964.40 million, a PE ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 1.04. Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $15.96 and a one year high of $30.03.

Insider Activity

Enliven Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ELVN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Benjamin Hohl sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $25,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,520. The trade was a 7.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph P. Lyssikatos sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total transaction of $257,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,002,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,665,399.68. This represents a 1.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,784 shares of company stock worth $1,607,736. Corporate insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ELVN shares. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Enliven Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Enliven Therapeutics from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.75.

Enliven Therapeutics Profile

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company’s lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

