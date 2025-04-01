IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Bought by Pictet Asset Management Holding SA

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 105,227 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 11,839 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $20,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,131,734 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,956,087,000 after purchasing an additional 105,504 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in IQVIA by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,438,726 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $481,380,000 after acquiring an additional 59,426 shares in the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC grew its position in IQVIA by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,066,144 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $406,018,000 after acquiring an additional 226,017 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 46.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,845,711 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $437,378,000 after purchasing an additional 583,396 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth $336,041,000. 89.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IQVIA Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $176.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $31.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $192.73 and a 200-day moving average of $205.61. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $169.37 and a one year high of $253.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by ($0.21). IQVIA had a return on equity of 28.81% and a net margin of 8.91%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on IQVIA from $240.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. BTIG Research lowered IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of IQVIA from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.05.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

