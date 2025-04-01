Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 62,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $7,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 6.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 342,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,994,000 after buying an additional 19,678 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in DTE Energy by 10.1% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 8,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 64,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,234,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 36,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at DTE Energy

In other DTE Energy news, CAO Tracy J. Myrick sold 1,014 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.92, for a total value of $131,738.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,535.04. This represents a 22.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 7,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total transaction of $935,008.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,067 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,470.80. The trade was a 33.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,877 shares of company stock worth $1,559,205 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Stock Up 1.3 %

DTE opened at $138.39 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $129.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.35. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $103.06 and a 52 week high of $139.30. The company has a market cap of $28.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.01. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 11.27%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on DTE. Scotiabank boosted their target price on DTE Energy from $137.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $129.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. KeyCorp downgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised DTE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.58.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

