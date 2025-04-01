Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $6.46 Million Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,919 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 394 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $6,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TDY. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 124,874 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $57,687,000 after acquiring an additional 13,244 shares during the period. Covea Finance lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Covea Finance now owns 21,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,932,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 144.9% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 5,952 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,150,065 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $503,338,000 after purchasing an additional 64,617 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,515 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,024,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Teledyne Technologies Stock Performance

TDY stock opened at $497.83 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $501.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $475.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.03. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $355.41 and a fifty-two week high of $522.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.44 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 21.55 EPS for the current year.

TDY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $585.00 target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America increased their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $585.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $548.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Teledyne Technologies

Insider Transactions at Teledyne Technologies

In related news, COO George C. Bobb III sold 6,308 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.77, for a total transaction of $3,203,013.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,322,445.14. The trade was a 37.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Cynthia Y. Belak sold 5,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.34, for a total value of $2,920,413.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,522,383.08. This represents a 53.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,571 shares of company stock worth $17,709,721 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Teledyne Technologies

(Free Report)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.