Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $7.42 Million Stock Position in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 294,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $7,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,506,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $845,708,000 after acquiring an additional 256,476 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,215,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $308,317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308,613 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,679,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,865,000 after purchasing an additional 43,015 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,725,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,039,000 after buying an additional 73,926 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $91,335,000. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kite Realty Group Trust Price Performance

NYSE:KRG opened at $22.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 1,119.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.30. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12 month low of $19.64 and a 12 month high of $28.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.81.

Kite Realty Group Trust Announces Dividend

Kite Realty Group Trust ( NYSE:KRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.45. Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 0.12% and a net margin of 0.48%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5,400.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on KRG shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down from $33.00) on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kite Realty Group Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.88.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company’s primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

