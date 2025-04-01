New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Invests $628,000 in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,321 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 503.8% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 281 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 156.4% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 482 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 532 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. 90.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE HII opened at $204.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.88 and a 12-month high of $291.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $188.51 and a 200 day moving average of $207.88.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by ($0.13). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 12.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 38.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HII. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $188.00 to $145.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.22.

Insider Activity at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, Director Thomas C. Schievelbein purchased 2,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $164.82 per share, with a total value of $349,418.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,313,120.94. This trade represents a 36.26 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.56, for a total value of $142,170.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,691.04. The trade was a 20.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

