JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 7,718 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 501,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,718 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $240,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,932,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $888,603,000 after purchasing an additional 42,303 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 0.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,001,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $460,467,000 after purchasing an additional 8,376 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 505,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $240,184,000 after buying an additional 16,522 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 382,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $183,675,000 after buying an additional 9,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 340,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,653,000 after buying an additional 59,173 shares during the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.73, for a total transaction of $157,443.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44 shares in the company, valued at $19,084.12. This represents a 89.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Up 1.4 %

FDS stock opened at $454.95 on Tuesday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $391.84 and a twelve month high of $499.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a PE ratio of 32.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $453.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $465.18.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The business services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.11. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 33.92% and a net margin of 24.16%. The company had revenue of $570.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.22 EPS. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FDS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $409.00 to $390.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $503.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of FactSet Research Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $450.00 to $402.00 in a research note on Friday, March 21st. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $525.00 to $480.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $498.00 to $466.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $436.27.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

