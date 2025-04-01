New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Makes New $754,000 Investment in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 50,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its holdings in Organon & Co. by 2,401.5% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 345.4% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in Organon & Co. by 117.7% in the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in Organon & Co. by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Organon & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of OGN opened at $14.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.17. Organon & Co. has a 52 week low of $13.87 and a 52 week high of $23.10.

Organon & Co. Announces Dividend

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Organon & Co. had a return on equity of 431.62% and a net margin of 13.49%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Organon & Co. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OGN has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Organon & Co. from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on Organon & Co. from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Organon & Co. to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Organon & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co is a science based global pharmaceutical company, which develops and delivers innovative health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women’s health, biosimilars and established brands. The company was founded on March 11, 2020, and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

Featured Stories

