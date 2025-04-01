Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Holdings Lowered by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) by 33.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 152,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,259 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $12,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIG. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its position in Signet Jewelers by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 7,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Signet Jewelers in the 4th quarter worth about $40,989,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 4th quarter worth about $371,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 4th quarter worth about $1,138,000.

Signet Jewelers Stock Performance

NYSE SIG opened at $58.05 on Tuesday. Signet Jewelers Limited has a twelve month low of $45.55 and a twelve month high of $112.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.68, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 2.20.

Signet Jewelers Increases Dividend

Signet Jewelers ( NYSE:SIG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $6.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.39 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 28.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This is an increase from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 25th. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is presently -168.42%.

Insider Activity at Signet Jewelers

In other Signet Jewelers news, Director Eugenia Ulasewicz sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total value of $180,415.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,231,565.76. This trade represents a 12.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Kevin Symancyk bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.45 per share, with a total value of $861,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 50,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,913,289.50. The trade was a 42.01 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SIG has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Cfra Research upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Signet Jewelers from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.60.

Signet Jewelers Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

