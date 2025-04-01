Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $193.56.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MTN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $166.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. StockNews.com raised Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Vail Resorts from $197.00 to $178.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $152.00 price target (down from $165.00) on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Vail Resorts from $227.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th.

Shares of Vail Resorts stock opened at $160.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Vail Resorts has a 1-year low of $151.99 and a 1-year high of $233.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $163.21 and a 200-day moving average of $173.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.12.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The company reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.29 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vail Resorts will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a $2.22 dividend. This represents a $8.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is 130.21%.

In other news, CFO Angela A. Korch acquired 185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $160.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,956 shares in the company, valued at $472,960. This trade represents a 6.68 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 11,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,637,000. Finally, Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $1,015,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

