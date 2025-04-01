Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 112,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 12,856 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Entegris were worth $11,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 195.7% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in Entegris in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 4,375.0% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Entegris by 121.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ENTG. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Entegris from $150.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Entegris from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $87.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 45.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.32. Entegris, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.75 and a 1 year high of $147.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.00.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Entegris had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 12.83%. Analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.73%.

In other Entegris news, SVP Olivier Blachier sold 984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $106,272.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,903 shares in the company, valued at $1,177,524. The trade was a 8.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 12,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total transaction of $1,352,751.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,820 shares in the company, valued at $3,722,954.40. The trade was a 26.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

