Mothercare (LON:MTC) Trading Down 19.3% – Should You Sell?

Mothercare plc (LON:MTC – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 19.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.50 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.52 ($0.03). 19,648 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 78,399 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.12 ($0.04).

Mothercare Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,691.67. The firm has a market capitalization of £14.19 million, a PE ratio of 223.00, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3.29 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3.68.

Mothercare Company Profile

Mothercare plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist franchisor of products for parents and young children under the Mothercare brand. The company provides clothing, footwear, home and travel products, and toys. It operates through Mothercare stores, as well as online stores under the Mothercare brand.

