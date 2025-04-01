Short Interest in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Decreases By 15.7%

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 454,200 shares, a decrease of 15.7% from the February 28th total of 538,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 105,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.11, for a total value of $142,050.30. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $588,564.48. This represents a 19.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Physical Therapy alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. Physical Therapy

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $356,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 3,973 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 283.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 16,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 12,445 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 160,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,578,000 after purchasing an additional 25,393 shares during the period.

U.S. Physical Therapy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE USPH opened at $72.43 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.52. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 52 week low of $69.99 and a 52 week high of $113.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.51.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $180.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.10 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 8.11%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Physical Therapy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. This is a boost from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is 97.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

USPH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. StockNews.com downgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on U.S. Physical Therapy in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $108.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on USPH

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics. The company operates through Physical Therapy Operations and Industrial Injury Prevention Services segments. The company provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.