68,363 Shares in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Purchased by New Age Alpha Advisors LLC

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 68,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 33.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 358,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,275,000 after acquiring an additional 89,812 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 430.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 612,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,712,000 after purchasing an additional 497,288 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in JBG SMITH Properties during the third quarter valued at about $500,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 5.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,174,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,010,000 after buying an additional 105,384 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 125,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after buying an additional 4,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Shares of NYSE JBGS opened at $16.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 1.12. JBG SMITH Properties has a one year low of $13.65 and a one year high of $18.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.16.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $108.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.31 million. JBG SMITH Properties had a negative net margin of 26.22% and a negative return on equity of 7.26%.

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily, Commercial, and Other. The Multifamily segment refers to the commercial buildings with public areas, retail spaces, and walkable streets.

