New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,104 Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,104 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bennett Selby Investments LP boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 449 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Onefund LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Onefund LLC now owns 947 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 11,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.22, for a total transaction of $5,763,494.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,607,925.28. The trade was a 68.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 408 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.75, for a total transaction of $240,618.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,181.75. This represents a 53.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,754 shares of company stock valued at $17,691,621. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ISRG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $640.00 to $711.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Bernstein Bank increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $475.00 to $575.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $630.00 to $687.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, CICC Research assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $611.86.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $495.27 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $554.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $532.98. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $364.17 and a one year high of $616.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.40 billion, a PE ratio of 77.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.43.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

