Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 412,461 shares of the coal producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,597 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Peabody Energy were worth $8,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BTU. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Peabody Energy by 144.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,951 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 327,601 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $6,860,000 after purchasing an additional 7,586 shares during the last quarter. Elevate Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Peabody Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,889,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 43,766 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 5,940 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 57,800 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 19,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BTU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Peabody Energy from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Peabody Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on Peabody Energy from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th.

Peabody Energy Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE BTU opened at $13.55 on Tuesday. Peabody Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $12.15 and a twelve month high of $29.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The coal producer reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.25). Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 8.75%. Analysts expect that Peabody Energy Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Peabody Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Peabody Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.11%.

Peabody Energy Profile

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal, Seaborne Metallurgical, Powder River Basin, Other U.S.

