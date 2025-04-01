Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $79.52 Million Stock Position in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lessened its stake in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,133,171 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 20,960 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in CAE were worth $79,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its position in CAE by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 14,911,697 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $378,459,000 after purchasing an additional 221,205 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CAE by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,213,866 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $310,134,000 after acquiring an additional 181,807 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in CAE by 13.4% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,235,627 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $117,023,000 after acquiring an additional 736,895 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CAE in the fourth quarter worth about $98,436,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in CAE by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,627,397 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,715,000 after purchasing an additional 500,702 shares during the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CAE alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on CAE. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on CAE from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. National Bank Financial cut CAE from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cibc World Mkts lowered shares of CAE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of CAE in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

CAE Stock Performance

CAE opened at $24.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.37. CAE Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.95 and a 1 year high of $27.62.

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CAE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. CAE had a positive return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. Equities analysts expect that CAE Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CAE Profile

(Free Report)

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, the Oceania, Africa, and Rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments, Civil Aviation; and Defense and Security. The Civil Aviation segment offers training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; a range of flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as aircraft flight operations solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE).

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.