RWA Wealth Partners LLC Sells 96,601 Shares of Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX)

RWA Wealth Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 96,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,601 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Quanterix were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Quanterix in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Quanterix during the 3rd quarter worth about $131,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanterix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $170,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Quanterix in the fourth quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Tallon Kerry Patrick bought a new stake in Quanterix during the fourth quarter worth about $169,000. 86.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on QTRX shares. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Quanterix in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Quanterix from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th.

Quanterix Stock Performance

Quanterix stock opened at $6.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.43 million, a P/E ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 1.33. Quanterix Co. has a 52 week low of $6.16 and a 52 week high of $23.86.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 30.12%. The business had revenue of $35.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.93 million. Research analysts forecast that Quanterix Co. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Quanterix Company Profile

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, engages in development and marketing of digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers HD-X instrument, a protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection in an expanded range of applications.

