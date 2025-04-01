ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Acquired by RWA Wealth Partners LLC

RWA Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 33.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,703 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 876.9% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 254 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

COP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $131.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Mizuho raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $134.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.95.

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $105.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.29. The company has a market cap of $133.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.12. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $86.81 and a fifty-two week high of $135.18.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The energy producer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.20. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 16.23%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 17th were given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.05%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

