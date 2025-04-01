CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 66,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,082 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $12,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000.
Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $193.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $173.17 and a 12 month high of $205.24.
Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile
Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.
