CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 1,381 Shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 340,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,381 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF were worth $10,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,334,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 442.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 733,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,968,000 after buying an additional 598,512 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,411,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,486,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,988,000 after acquiring an additional 67,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 721,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,364,000 after acquiring an additional 65,692 shares during the period.

Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF Price Performance

Shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF stock opened at $29.53 on Tuesday. Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.06 and a fifty-two week high of $33.90. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.95.

About Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF

The Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (XCEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index that provides broad equity exposure to emerging markets excluding China. XCEM was launched on Sep 2, 2015 and is managed by Columbia.

