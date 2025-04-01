Norges Bank Makes New Investment in Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 3,253,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,387,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Waystar during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Waystar by 1.5% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 46,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Waystar in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Waystar by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 4,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co raised its stake in Waystar by 210.5% during the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 7,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 5,125 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WAY. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Waystar from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Waystar in a research note on Friday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Waystar in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Waystar from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Waystar from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waystar has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.75.

In other news, major shareholder Canada Pension Plan Investment sold 7,517,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $300,686,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,692,286 shares in the company, valued at $1,187,691,440. The trade was a 20.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider T. Craig Bridge sold 182,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total transaction of $7,709,825.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 519,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,903,584.70. This represents a 26.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,356,171 shares of company stock valued at $526,733,651.

Shares of NASDAQ WAY opened at $37.36 on Tuesday. Waystar Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $20.26 and a 1 year high of $48.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.48.

Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $244.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.29 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Waystar Holding Corp. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waystar Holding Corp. is a software company which provide healthcare payments. Waystar Holding Corp. is based in LEHI, Utah.

