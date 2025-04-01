RWA Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 453 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

RWA Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $803,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 10.3% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 72,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth $963,000. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its position in Altria Group by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 8,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 420.0% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, Atom Investors LP raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 13.1% during the third quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 33,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 3,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MO. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Altria Group from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America raised shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.29.

Shares of MO stock opened at $60.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.23 and a 200-day moving average of $53.65. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $40.65 and a one year high of $60.18. The stock has a market cap of $101.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.56.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 46.90% and a negative return on equity of 258.72%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.79%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.29%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

