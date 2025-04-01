Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) Stake Lessened by RWA Wealth Partners LLC

RWA Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF were worth $1,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 102.6% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $993,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 136.7% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,702 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 57.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 139,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,760,000 after acquiring an additional 51,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:IVOO opened at $98.70 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.91 and a 200-day moving average of $106.88. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a twelve month low of $94.90 and a twelve month high of $115.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a $0.3464 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies. IVOO was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

