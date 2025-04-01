California Public Employees Retirement System Has $91.60 Million Stock Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,374,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,399 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $91,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMS. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 4,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 106.8% during the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMS Energy Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE:CMS opened at $75.20 on Tuesday. CMS Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $56.61 and a 1 year high of $75.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.31. The stock has a market cap of $22.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 13.35%. As a group, equities analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.5425 per share. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.36%.

Insider Activity at CMS Energy

In related news, Director Laura Wright sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.84, for a total transaction of $174,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,709,093.60. This trade represents a 6.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.76, for a total value of $467,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,643 shares in the company, valued at $1,509,815.68. The trade was a 23.64 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,200 shares of company stock valued at $789,532. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays raised CMS Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. StockNews.com raised CMS Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on CMS Energy from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.36.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

