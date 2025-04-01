Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 697,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 72,025 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $79,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 15,199 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. JBR Co Financial Management Inc boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. JBR Co Financial Management Inc now owns 9,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Nwam LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Phillips 66 stock opened at $123.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $50.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $108.91 and a 12-month high of $174.08.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($1.38). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 1.46%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.09 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 93.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PSX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler downgraded Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.43.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading

